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Man Utd's £60m transfer blocked! Newcastle send fierce message over Lewis Hall
Newcastle reject initial United enquiry
United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a new left-back after Newcastle emphatically blocked a move for Hall. According to talkSPORT, The Red Devils recently lodged a formal enquiry for the 21-year-old defender.
However, the Magpies swiftly rebuffed the approach and informed INEOS that the player is completely unavailable for transfer this summer. Despite reports suggesting that Hall himself was open to joining the Manchester giants, Newcastle remain absolutely determined to retain his services.
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Hall viewed as project cornerstone
Newcastle consider the talented English full-back to be a completely indispensable component of newly appointed head coach Matthias Jaissle’s tactical vision on Tyneside. The same report claims that despite widespread rumours of a £60 million valuation, Newcastle are currently refusing to even discuss a price tag as they look to send their Premier League rivals packing.
Magpies determined to keep defender
Sky Sports confirmed that the initial approach from Old Trafford was firmly rejected nearly two weeks ago. He also noted that Newcastle are actively looking to sign another full-back themselves, meaning they simply cannot afford to lose one.
Furthermore, sources privately believe it would require an absolutely astronomical fee for the club to even reconsider their firm stance on the player. It has been suggested that any successful bid would have to significantly exceed the £62m Premier League record fee for a left-back, which was set when Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton in 2022.
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Robinson emerges on United radar
With a move for Hall now appearing highly unlikely, United and their INEOS ownership must quickly pivot to alternative defensive targets. The club are still evaluating their final squad needs before the transfer window officially closes.
Fulham's United States international Robinson has been heavily linked as a viable secondary option. The Red Devils must now decide whether to launch a formal pursuit of Robinson or focus their remaining summer budget on acquiring an additional central midfielder instead.
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