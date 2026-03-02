Man Utd willing to spend £170m+ to land THREE Casemiro replacements as Brazilian tells Red Devils to sign Newcastle star

As reported by AS, at the very top of United’s ambitious wishlist are Newcastle United mainstays Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Guimaraes remains a primary target despite recent injury concerns, with club sources apparently indicating that he is viewed as a foundational player for the future. Interestingly, Casemiro himself has reportedly played a role in the recruitment process by recommending his compatriot to the United board. However, a move remains complex as the Magpies are currently locked in negotiations to extend the Brazilian’s stay at St. James' Park.

Accompanying Guimaraes on the list is his Newcastle team-mate, Sandro Tonali. While the Italy international has been linked with a return to Serie A via Juventus, the Bianconeri’s financial constraints make a move to Turin unlikely. This has paved the way for United to position themselves as a leading destination. Negotiating with Newcastle will be no easy feat, however, as the Tyneside club stand firm on a lofty valuation.