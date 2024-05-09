Yan Couto GironaGetty
Richard Martin

Man City youngster Yan Couto attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Premier League clubs after brilliant breakthrough season on loan at Girona

Manchester CityPremier LeagueYan CoutoGironaLaLiga

Manchester City right-back Yan Couto is on the radar of top European clubs including Bayer Leverkusen & Juventus after starring for Girona this season

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Right-back starred in historic Girona campaign
  • He notched eight assists for Michel's side
  • Top clubs casting their eye over Brazil international
Article continues below

Editors' Picks