Man City women's player ratings vs Everton: Cityzens' nightmare season goes on! Kerstin Casparij's goal not enough as loss of Mary Fowler is felt in WSL draw

An injury-ravaged Man City side struggled to break down Everton, as the Merseyside outfit sat deep and escaped from the Joie Stadium with a point.

Man City went into the game knowing failure to win would effectively end their hopes of Champions League qualification. But that motivation did little to inspire, with a City side depleted by injury showing little quality and consistently looking out of ideas in attack.

A bright start left the home team 1-0 up after just 13 minutes, with Kerstin Casparij tapping in from close range after some sharp work from Brazil forward Kerolin on the right hand side, followed by a defensive mix-up in the Everton six-yard box.

Despite going behind, Everton repeatedly looked dangerous on the break, with Toni Payne leading the line admirably. Sure enough, the Toffees equalised just after the 30-minute mark, with Sara Holmgaard whipping in a great ball from the left wing to find her twin sister at the back post, who converted with a bullet header.

City lacked spark in the second half, and while Brazil forward Kerolin looked most likely to break the deadlock, in truth the home side never did enough to genuinely challenge Everton's backline.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Joie Stadium...