Man City women player ratings vs Bristol City: Mary Fowler saves the Cityzens' WSL title bid as Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly misfire while the Robins are relegated

Gareth Taylor's side struggled without striker Khadija Shaw but an outstanding display from another star forward led the league leaders to victory

Had Manchester City dropped points at Bristol City on Sunday, it could have been fatal in their quest to win the Women's Super League. For an hour, it looked a real possibility. The Robins, needing a victory to avoid relegation, stood firm and, when broken down, the Cityzens fluffed their lines. But cometh the hour, cometh the woman. Mary Fowler's sweet strike with 62 minutes on the clock broke the deadlock and her second of the day sealed an eventual 4-0 win that extended her side's lead at the top of the table to six points, while demoting the hosts to the Championship.

Chloe Kelly, Alanna Kennedy, Lauren Hemp and Laia Aleixandri all had chances to break that deadlock much earlier in the game, yet Shae Yanez in the Bristol City goal was rarely tested as the absence of star striker Khadija Shaw was sorely felt. The most significant goalkeeping intervention actually came at the other end when England teenager Khiara Keating bravely denied Amalie Thestrup and hurt herself in the process, though not to the extent that the visitors needed to give a debut to emergency loan signing Katie Startup.

As the clock continued to tick, it felt like Fowler would be the player to produce the magic, such was the frequency with which she continued to create chances for others. But with no one able to add that final, clinical touch, the Australia star took matters into her own hands when she sent a rocket of a strike into the top corner in the second half. A deserved second would follow from Hemp's curling cross, an own goal from Amy Rodgers made it three and Alex Greenwood's stoppage time header concluded the scoring, sending Bristol back down to the Championship while their opponents continue to hunt for a first WSL title in eight years.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Ashton Gate...