Man City want Paul Pogba! Pep Guardiola's side contact former Man Utd and Juventus midfielder about shock January transfer

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMan City want Paul Pogba! Pep Guardiola's side contact former Man Utd and Juventus midfielder about shock January transferManchester CityP. PogbaTransfersPremier LeagueManchester City are plotting a shock move for free agent Paul Pogba as they look to bolster their midfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City want PogbaCityzens eye Pogba as Rodri's replacementPogba "reluctant" to join Pep Guardiola's sideFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱