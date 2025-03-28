Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 2025Getty Images
Richie Mills

Man City set to launch huge £125m bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after club chiefs reject Pep Guardiola's pitch to pursue stunning Jude Bellingham deal with Real Madrid

F. WirtzManchester CityJ. BellinghamP. GuardiolaTransfersReal MadridBayer LeverkusenBundesligaLaLigaPremier League

Manchester City are ready to bid £125 million ($162m) for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after learning it is 'impossible' to sign Jude Bellingham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City to bid £125m for Wirtz
  • Guardiola wanted Bellingham
  • 'Impossible' to sign Real Madrid man
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱