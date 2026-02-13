Man City star Rodri charged over ‘not fair’ referee comments as Ballon d’Or winner faces ban threat

Per BBC Sport, Rodri has been charged by the Football Association after comments he made about referees after City's draw with Spurs. The Spain international was left furious about the fact Dominic Solanke's first goal was allowed to stand, despite him appearing to kick through the back of Marc Guehi's leg.

Rodri claimed that the decision was "not fair" in the aftermath, saying: "I know we won too much and the people don't want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral.

"It's not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated."

Solanke went on to score a brilliant second goal, with a scorpion kick, and Rodri felt his first was a turning point.

He added: "It's the first goal they score, maybe [if] they don't score this goal we win the game."

He also alleged there has been a pattern of poor decisions.

"It's one game and another game and another game - and it's not possible," added Rodri.

"Honestly, I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively. But they have to pay attention to these things.

"He (Solanke) kicked the leg, it's so clear... It's two, three games in a row and I don't know why."