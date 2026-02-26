Man City star Erling Haaland names Premier League cult striker alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic as top childhood inspirations

For Haaland, the drive to remain at the pinnacle of the sport is fueled by a sense of gratitude and the high standards set by his current environment. Working under Pep Guardiola has clearly sharpened his focus, ensuring that complacency never sets in despite his massive individual success. He views his daily routine not as a chore, but as a privilege that millions would envy, using that perspective as his primary source of motivation.

"The motivation always has to be within myself," Haaland concluded. "How I approach every single day, how I wake up with the right mindset of, 'it's another day, I play for Man City'. I'm actually living the dream of so many 100s of millions of people in this world, so for me that's motivation in itself. To stand here talking about my goals and records is a way of motivating myself. The fact that people are looking up to me is also motivation in itself, so for me, it's about continuing, it's about not being injured, doing the right things, staying around the right people, and to keep going. When I talk about good people around me, it's not just my friends but the people at the club. I'm lucky to be at a club with so many good people, and with Pep who pushes us every single day. I'm lucky to have worked with Pep for three-and-a-half years. It's been an amazing time, as we all know, and no matter what happens in the future, we still need to keep pushing. I need to keep pushing myself, and others around me, to get better."