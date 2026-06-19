Rodri defended from 'insulting' criticism as Spain boss insists Man City star is 'the best in the world'

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope, De la Fuente rejected the criticism aimed at Rodri and questioned the logic behind it. The Spain boss then reinforced his admiration for the midfielder, arguing that even an underperforming Rodri remains among the elite players in his position.

"Good heavens, please. For you to say things like this. Some people can say one thing or another, but in any case, I find it highly insulting to say that about the best player in the world," De la Fuente said.

"Rodrigo is the best player in the world, and even at 50% he's much better than most midfielders in the world. Even at 50%. And with us, he's a player of exceptional importance, with fantastic clarity and vision, balance. Rodrigo is a guiding light for us."