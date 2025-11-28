Getty Images
Man City set for tug-of-war with Man Utd and Liverpool for Premier League star with £100m battle expected
Premier League heavyweights prepare for bidding war
According to The Daily Mail, City’s director of football Hugo Viana and manager Pep Guardiola are understood to be long-standing admirers of Anderson’s game intelligence. Club scouts have attended multiple Forest matches this season, keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s development as he cements himself in the England setup. Forest, for their part, have no intention of allowing him to leave in January. However, senior figures at the City Ground acknowledge that a substantial bid ahead of next summer’s World Cup could force their hand.
City’s midfield reshuffle & Anderson’s appeal
City are targeting wide reinforcements for the January window, with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo under serious consideration at around £65m ($86m). Yet internally, plans for a midfield signing next summer are well underway, and Anderson is at the top of their list. His ability to operate as a No.6, No.8, or even in an advanced midfield role has impressed Guardiola, who sees him as a long-term addition capable of integrating seamlessly into City’s possession-based system. The Englishman’s adaptability is viewed as a major asset, especially with Rodri’s workload increasing and with the club seeking a younger midfielder who can mould into Guardiola’s philosophy.
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has been discussed, but insiders now believe Anderson offers a more complete package. Liverpool and United, meanwhile, have been tracking Anderson for months. Both clubs anticipate heavy midfield turnover in the coming windows and regard the Forest star as a cornerstone signing for the next generation.
Tuchel's glowing praise on Anderson
Anderson has grown into one of the most dynamic midfielders in the league, earning six England caps since September. Thomas Tuchel, his national team manager, offered glowing praise during the September break.
"He’s just a very, very good football player," Tuchel said after the 2-0 qualifying win over Andorra. "He has the physicality, he’s very mobile at No 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he’s very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see.
"I think the team around him made it as easy as possible for him and he had a very strong performance. I think he showed today that he adapts to the situation. Can he show what he showed in training? Can he show what he showed with Nottingham and the under-21s? He played with a lot of freedom. He was very quickly in the flow. I think he has the physicality and he has the mindset to play in more difficult games."
Howe regrets Anderson sale
For Newcastle fans, Anderson’s success elsewhere remains bittersweet. Eddie Howe has openly admitted that selling him was "a decision the club had no choice but to make," and still maintains hope that the midfielder could one day return.
“I don’t know (if the move will happen), but certainly from my perspective I would love him to,” he said. “It is very regretful a player from the academy who had given so much, and the club had given so much to for him not to be utilised here is a real shame. We had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do. It didn’t sit right with me then and doesn’t sit right with me today.”
Speaking about his versatility, Howe added: "It is very difficult to define one position for him. There are not many players I can say that about. He has got unique strengths. He is very good deeper, but I can definitely see him playing higher up as an 8 or a 10, because he is very good in central areas. But he's also good wide, like he was for us at wide left. He's a very talented technical player and can do anything he wants with the ball. Those players are very precious."
Despite the noise, Anderson is keeping his head down. Speaking to The Telegraph, he outlined his goals for the season in typical understated fashion.
"My biggest aim this season is to add some numbers [goals and assists] to my performances, that will probably take me to the next level," he said. "I’m focusing on the next game and then the game after that, to try and make an impact. But obviously, all eyes are on the World Cup."
