Man City's Rayan Cherki warned he has 'no chance' of going to 2026 World Cup by ex-France manager

Cherki struggled with a thigh injury at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, but has started to feature regularly in Pep Guardiola's team since recovering.

He has appeared in nine matches across all competitions for the Cityzens, registering three goals and as many assists. Cherki is slowly establishing himself as a key member of the City squad and is building an understanding with Erling Haaland, having set up both of the Norwegian's goals against Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier this month.

Guardiola is extremely pleased with Cherki's progress, as he told reporters: "Rayan is one of the most talented players I have ever seen in my career. His talent… he is top. The question is how he settles and how he needs to read actions. He started well at the Club World Cup but then had a few weeks off. I have the feeling most of the time when the ball comes to him, the situation is better. But not all the time you have to do exceptional things - just play football. He has something. He is a player who doesn't feel pressure. He is like a street player. He wants the ball when he doesn't have it. But he is here a short time - he needs a little bit of time because in football you learn to play with your mates. But these types of players are intelligent. They see everything."