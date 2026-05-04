Man City player ratings vs Everton: Jeremy Doku delivers! Belgian's brilliance bails out Marc Guehi & Co. - but Pep Guardiola's men hand Arsenal huge title advantage

Despite putting their hosts under relentless pressure from the first whistle, it took City 43 minutes to break the deadlock, and they had to survive a huge scare of their own as Gianluigi Donnarumma crucially intercepted a cross to deny Beto a tap-in after half an hour. The effervescent Doku put them in front, sweeping a wonderful strike into the top corner from Rayan Cherki's simple pass.

However, Pep Guardiola's side completely capitulated after the break, losing all semblance of composure as Everton turned the game on its head in the space of 13 minutes. Donnarumma had already been forced into two good saves by Iliman Ndiaye before Marc Guehi inexplicably passed the ball straight to Toffees substitute Thierno Barry, who buried the equaliser gleefully. After some confusion, the striker was adjudged to have been onside.

A little over five minutes later, the home side were ahead as Erling Haaland missed a header from a corner to allow Joey O'Brien to power home behind him. David Moyes' side soon dramatically doubled their lead, as Merlin Rohl's strike was diverted home by Barry with just nine minutes left on the clock. City, though, went straight down the other end to pull one back as Haaland raced through to lift a fine finish over Jordan Pickford.

Just as it looked like the game, and indeed the title race, was slipping away from them, Doku produced another moment of magic in the 97th minute in the form of another perfect curling effort to salvage a point, this time off his right foot.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Hill Dickinson Stadium...