Man City player ratings vs Chelsea: The Zen is back! Effervescent Erling Haaland rediscovers his mojo as calamitous Abdukodir Khusanov gets brutal Premier League baptism of fire

City boss Pep Guardiola included all three of his new January signings in his squad for the visit of Chelsea, handing starts to Khusanov and Marmoush. Yet it was a nightmare debut for the former as the young defender gifted Chelsea the first goal of the match in the opening minutes. The Uzbekistan international made a mess of a clearing header and then didn’t get enough on a ball back to Ederson, allowing Nicolas Jackson to steal in and poke home.
Khusanov barely had time to recover before he found himself in the referee’s notebook for a late foul on Cole Palmer as the Chelsea star went on the attack and cruised past the £34 million man. Fortunately for the defender, City managed to level before the break. Matheus Nunes made a great run forwards and saw a shot on goal blocked, but Josko Gvardiol had followed his run upfield and gleefully gobbled up the rebound just before half-time.
It was then left to Haaland to complete the turnaround and finish off Chelsea in the second half. The striker put City ahead after running on to a fine ball by Ederson, with the Norwegian producing a brilliant finish to curl it over a stranded Robert Sanchez who had nonsensically come racing off his line. Haaland then turned provider by sending Phil Foden through to stroke a low finish past Sanchez and seal all three points for the hosts.
GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium....