VIDEO: 'You're so funny!' - Watch Pep Guardiola's sarcastic response to journalist who asked if he'd wear a West Ham shirt
Guardiola dismisses West Ham shirt suggestion
The Premier League title race is entering its decisive phase, with Manchester City chasing leaders Arsenal. Guardiola’s side sit five points behind but hold a crucial game in hand that could shift the balance in the closing weeks of the season.
Attention has also turned to Arsenal’s upcoming trip to face West Ham, with rivals hoping the Hammers could take points off the league leaders. During his pre-match press conference, Guardiola was asked jokingly whether he would wear a West Ham shirt to support them. The City manager quickly dismissed the suggestion, making it clear he had no interest in focusing on other teams while his own side still had an important match to play.
Watch the clip
Guardiola responds with trademark sarcasm
Guardiola reacted with sarcasm when responding to the question during his media duties ahead of City’s next match.
"You’re so funny, huh?!" he replied. He then redirected attention to his team’s immediate task, adding: "Let's win our game against Brentford and after in the press conference, like always you are [there] because you cannot live without my press conferences, then you can ask me."
- Getty Images Sport
City focus on Brentford test
Man City must first navigate a potentially tricky encounter with Brentford before turning their attention to the wider title picture. Any slip-up could prove costly, especially with Arsenal holding a points advantage. Guardiola’s side know they must keep winning to maintain pressure on the leaders as the race for the Premier League crown reaches its final stages.