Man City in 'pole position' to win Elliot Anderson transfer race ahead of Man Utd

City are the frontrunners to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Citizens are among a number of heavyweights pursuing the 23-year-old, United and Arsenal also credited with a strong interest in securing his services.

However, the consensus is that the England international is destined for the Etihad Stadium. Anderson has seen his stock rise significantly since his £35 million move from Newcastle United to the City Ground in July 2024, becoming one of the most consistent performers in the top flight.