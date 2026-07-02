Man City hijack Arsenal's move for Jeremy Monga as Enzo Maresca pushes for reunion with Leicester wonderkid

Monga made his Premier League debut aged just 15 years and 271 days against Newcastle in April 2025, making him the third-youngest player in Premier League history, behind only Arsenal duo Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri. He went on to make seven substitute appearances as Leicester suffered relegation from the top flight at the end of that season.

Monga added another record to his name just months later, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Championship history when he struck in a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End in August 2025, aged 16 years and 37 days. The strike saw him surpass a mark previously held by Jude Bellingham, who had scored for Birmingham City in 2019 at 16 years and 63 days old.