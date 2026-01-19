Man City complete £20m Marc Guehi transfer to see off rival interest as Crystal Palace star signs eye-wateringly lucrative contract at the Etihad

City said in a statement: 'Manchester City is delighted to announce the signing of Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031. An England international with 26 caps to his name, Guéhi began his career at Chelsea. After an impressive loan spell with Swansea City in the 2020-21 campaign - where he helped them reach the Championship play-off final - he signed for Crystal Palace.

'Following an exceptional summer at EURO 2024, where he was a stand-out player for England on their route to the final, he was named club captain for Oliver Glasner’s side ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Guéhi’s first season as Palace captain saw him lead them to a major trophy and European football for the first time in their history after lifting the FA Cup against City last May. This success was followed by winning the FA Community Shield in August, beating Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The defender has played 188 games and scored 11 goals for The Eagles.'

Guehi is City's second signing of the January transfer window, following Antoine Semenyo's arrival from Bournemouth and taking the club's outlay to £85m.