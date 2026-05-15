Man City & Bayern Munich target decides he wants summer transfer as €12m release clause becomes active

Eichhorn must now weigh up several lucrative offers as he prepares for a move that will likely define the early stages of his professional career. Hertha face a difficult task in replacing their most promising asset as they navigate life in the second tier, while the buying club will need to finalise the exact terms of the variable release clause. With the summer window approaching, the race to secure one of Europe’s most dazzling prospects is expected to reach its conclusion in the coming weeks.