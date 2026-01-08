Man City in advanced talks to sign USWNT midfielder Sam Coffey from Portland Thorns in bid to boost WSL title hopes

Coffey made her debut for her country in 2022 and since then has scored five goals in 42 caps. When former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes took over as the USWNT's latest coach in 2024, she couldn't speak highly enough of the defensive midfielder.

She said last summer, "They don’t make players like Sam Coffey anymore. She's in the form of her life. She's getting better with every game and I think she's finding her flow. I feel like everybody is not just trusting the process, but they're carrying out all the things we ask them to do. And know everybody showed themselves so so well."

Coffey was also lauded by team-mate Claire Hutton, who has played alongside her in a double pivot for the United States.

"We have trust in each other," Hutton said of Coffey. "We have trust in different people having the ball. And I think that just goes to show that the way Emma is creating the team culture in the chemistry between us is unmatched."