Malo Gusto agrees Man City transfer as Chelsea full-back eyes Enzo Maresca reunion

A key factor driving this potential transfer is the presence of Maresca, who is widely expected to be Pep Guardiola's successor in the City dugout. The Italian manager, who previously worked with Gusto at Chelsea between July 2024 and January of this year, shares an excellent relationship with the Frenchman.

Maresca is said to view the full-back as a crucial component for his new sporting project. Gusto is equally enthusiastic about the prospect of working under his former boss once again, especially after they successfully secured the FIFA Club World Cup title together in 2025. Man City have leveraged this strong connection to convince the player to commit to their project, hoping his experience will boost a squad looking to dethrone new Premier League champions Arsenal.