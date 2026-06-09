Lyon and John Textor at war again as French side file legal complaint against American investor

The legal action stems from an independent internal audit commissioned by the board last December, with the final report delivered by external lawyers in early June. According to the documents reviewed by the board this Monday, investigators discovered a "deliberate disorganisation of the company's activities" alongside "a systematic opacity in financial management."

The official statement detailed massive irregularities across the multi-club network: "The report also highlights financial flows of several hundred million euros which appear to have been made without economic justification, moreover in a context marked by serious cash flow problems and delays in the payment of social security contributions." These devastating findings expose the catastrophic financial reality endured during the previous administration's controversial spell.