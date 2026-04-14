AFP
Lyon boss explains why he publicly criticised Endrick as Real Madrid loanee responds with game-changing role in Ligue 1 win
Calculated gamble pays off
Lyon ended a disappointing winless streak with a crucial 2-0 victory against Lorient, a result defined by Endrick’s influential second-half performance. Following a period of waning form and a public reprimand from Fonseca, the 19-year-old was initially benched as part of a motivational strategy. However, the loanee's introduction proved decisive as he was directly involved in both goals, justifying the manager's high-pressure approach to man-management during a critical juncture of the campaign.
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Fonseca explains psychological tactics
The Portuguese tactician admitted that his previous comments, where he claimed to be "not satisfied" with the forward's contributions, were purely provocative. Fonseca sought to test the teenager's character following a peripheral display against Angers and complaints of international travel fatigue.
Speaking after the Lorient win about his decision to challenge the youngster publicly, Fonseca said: "As a coach, we need to find strategies to elicit reactions from the players, and that's what I did. I spoke to provoke a reaction from him, and I saw that reaction."
He added: "Yes, we talked. Endrick is a young player, a very positive person; I really like his personality. At 19, he's in a period of evolution, of change, but we talked; everything is fine."
Expectations for Madrid loanee
The demand for improvement stemmed from Lyon’s nine-match winless slide, which had seen the side drop out of the guaranteed Champions League places. Fonseca insisted that a player of Endrick's calibre has an "obligation" to lead by example, regardless of his age or the demands of the international break.
The Lyon head coach previously noted: "I am not satisfied with how Endrick is playing. I'm not here to break players but I expect more from a player like Endrick, and I think he has the obligation to do more. He said he was a bit tired from the journey [back from Orlando], but I think he has the responsibility to do more."
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Momentum shift before PSG
Lyon now face a formidable test this Sunday as they travel to face league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Currently sitting fifth on 51 points, the visitors remain 12 points adrift of the Parisians and must maintain this newfound momentum to keep their European hopes alive. With Madrid loanee Endrick seemingly revitalised, the focus turns to whether he can sustain this clinical edge against the division's elite in the season's final weeks.