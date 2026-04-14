Lyon boss explains why he publicly criticised Endrick as Real Madrid loanee responds with game-changing role in Ligue 1 win

The Portuguese tactician admitted that his previous comments, where he claimed to be "not satisfied" with the forward's contributions, were purely provocative. Fonseca sought to test the teenager's character following a peripheral display against Angers and complaints of international travel fatigue.

Speaking after the Lorient win about his decision to challenge the youngster publicly, Fonseca said: "As a coach, we need to find strategies to elicit reactions from the players, and that's what I did. I spoke to provoke a reaction from him, and I saw that reaction."

He added: "Yes, we talked. Endrick is a young player, a very positive person; I really like his personality. At 19, he's in a period of evolution, of change, but we talked; everything is fine."