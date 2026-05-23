Luka Modric teases decision on AC Milan future as 40-year-old maestro targets more trophies

With his contract at the San Siro expiring at the end of the season - though he has the option to trigger a one-year extension - speculation regarding Modric's next move has been intensifying. Having joined Milan on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 following the end of his extraordinary career with Real Madrid, the Croatian remains a competitive force. While many players his age would be considering retirement, he is keeping his options open regarding a potential extension or a move elsewhere.

When questioned by Sportmediaset about his plans for next season, Modric remained professional but hinted at his affection for the club. "What I can say is that I'm very happy in Milan, but the most important thing now is the match against Cagliari on Sunday and Champions League qualification. As for the rest, we'll see. I have a good relationship with the club, the management, and the coach," he explained.