Luka Modric already attracting lucrative offers amid classy AC Milan displays as Serie A side await midfielder's decision on contract extension
Modric defying age with exceptional AC Milan impact
Modric has made an immediate and profound impact at Milan, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations since his arrival. The Croatian midfielder, now 40, has showcased his "boundless class" and "footballing sophistication," establishing himself as a pivotal leader under Massimiliano Allegri. Modric has started 11 out of 11 league games for AC Milan, playing an astounding 965 out of 990 possible minutes in Serie A.
This consistent presence includes one goal and two assists in the league, highlighting his direct contribution to the team's attacking play. Italian media have unanimously hailed his performances, with La Gazzetta dello Sport stating that Modric has played "without even remotely resembling a player nearing the end of his career."
AC Milan, who finished eighth last season, are currently third in Serie A, just two points behind leaders Inter, a significant improvement widely attributed to Modric's arrival.
Contract extension decision rests solely with Modric
His exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed by clubs outside of Europe. Several clubs from Saudi Arabia and Qatar are already making advances towards the midfielder, according to Calciomercato. Milan, though, are eager to keep him and hope to convince him to activate the one-year option to extend his contract until 2027. It is the player who must trigger that clause, not the club, according to the report. His choice will be influenced by several factors, including his family and the careful management of his workload both during matches and throughout the week.
The ex-Real Madrid star will likely wait until closer to the end of the season before informing the club of his desire.
Modric an immediate leader at San Siro
Beyond his statistics, Modric's influence extends to his leadership and impact on his teammates. Gazzetta reported that: "For all his teammates, he's a model of dedication; with him struggling on the pitch, [Rafael] Leao has also been persuaded to run more for the team." This indicates his ability to inspire and elevate the performance of those around him, solidifying his role as a true leader within the AC Milan squad.
"Playing with these players helps you grow, I'm very happy: he'll give me lots of assists to take Milan forward," Leao said of him recently.
His "astonishing numbers" are not limited to playmaking; he is also a midfielder "capable of engaging in a duel," picking up two yellow cards in Serie A, demonstrating his commitment to defensive duties as well.
"AC Milan haven't had a leader with that charisma for too long," said ex-Milan star Alessandro Costacurta. "Arriving in a team that needed revitalisation and lacked personality was paradoxically positive: players like Luka and [Adrien] Rabiot thrive, they enjoy explaining football. Technically, the team has everything it needs to win, but it lacked leadership: not anymore.”
What next for Luka Modric and AC Milan?
Modric's immediate focus remains on maintaining his outstanding form for AC Milan as they push for a strong finish in Serie A. Following the international break, AC Milan will look to continue their title challenge. The club eagerly await Modric's decision in the spring regarding his future, hoping to retain his services beyond 2026. Should he choose to extend, it would be a major boost for the Rossoneri's ambitions. However, the allure of lucrative offers from Qatar and the Saudi Pro League means that his future is far from certain, setting the stage for a compelling decision as his contract nears its final year.
