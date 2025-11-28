Getty Images
Luka Modric has childlike love of football and leaves AC Milan team-mate ‘amazed’ with his passion
Modric’s Milan influence already ‘extraordinary’
Modric’s move from Real Madrid to AC Milan was one of the summer’s most dramatic transfers, but the Croatian legend has wasted no time proving he still belongs at the top level. At 40 years old, Modric has slotted straight into the Rossoneri's midfield, dictating games with the same intelligence, composure and work rate that defined his decade in Spain.
His arrival has transformed Massimiliano Allegri's side into a more controlled and technically secure outfit. Modric has been central to Milan’s early-season push for the top of Serie A, and his leadership has filled a void the Rossoneri had struggled to address since losing Sandro Tonali.
Rabiot, who joined Milan after Modric, has seen his adaptation from close range. The French midfielder says the Croatian has taken command of the dressing room and the pitch, instantly raising standards around the club. That set the stage for him to share his admiration in detail.
Rabiot amazed by Modric’s passion and reflects on derby win
Rabiot began by revealing just how special it has been to play alongside Modric, highlighting the Croatian’s attitude above everything else. Speaking to Gazzetta, he said: "He's a simple person and loves football like a child. I've felt very comfortable with him in midfield since day one because he has quality and vision, but he also makes a huge contribution when it comes to winning the ball back, running and coming in decisively when needed. He's an extraordinary player who amazes me with the desire he shows on the pitch every day, even at 40. I admire him greatly: when I'm his age, I hope I still have that passion."
The Frenchman was then asked about Milan’s 1-0 derby victory over Inter, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes after returning from injury. "Happiness because it's a special match for Milan and the Milan fans. It was great to win the first derby at San Siro and I'm proud of how we played. These three points give us further confidence."
Rabiot’s growing influence & hunger to score
Rabiot’s start at Milan was disrupted by a calf injury, but when he has played, the numbers speak for themselves: five wins and one draw in six appearances, with only one goal conceded. His importance to the Rossoneri's structure has grown rapidly, especially alongside a veteran like Modric who complements his energy and ball-winning.
When asked about ending his goal drought for the team, he explained: "I hope so. I'd like to score as soon as possible, both at San Siro and away. I like scoring goals or providing assists, but that's not my main role: I have to help the team with running, tackling, advice, and experience. If we keep winning and I don't score, that's fine too."
The 30-year-old then reflected on why Milan look more secure with him on the pitch, pointing to his communication and calming presence. "Maybe my teammates have more confidence and I give them a sense of mental security. I try to talk a lot, especially during the most difficult moments of the match, to keep everyone focused. I always give my all and the others feel it."
Lazio next and reunion with Sarri
Milan sit second in Serie A and now prepare for a crucial clash against Lazio at San Siro, where a win could temporarily send them top of the table. For Rabiot, the fixture also brings a personal subplot: a reunion with his former Juventus coach, Maurizio Sarri.
Looking ahead to Saturday, he spoke warmly about meeting him again: "It'll be great to see him again. We had a strange year at Juventus: I didn't play much at first, but after Covid I was always a starter and we won the Scudetto. Sarri is a great coach."
Milan will hope Modric’s brilliance and Rabiot’s return to peak rhythm can guide them through another major test, as the Rossoneri continue their push for top spot.
