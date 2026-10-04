Luka Modric tears into 'catastrophic' Croatia performance after record England humiliation

Modric, who returned to the starting XI after being rested against Spain, delivered a brutal honest assessment of his team's lack of competitive edge during the Nations League encounter. He struggled to find justification for such a passive display on home soil.

"It is difficult to find an explanation for a performance like this without duels, fouls, aggression, lack of unity... I have been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel shame after a match," the legendary playmaker said, as quoted by the Jutarnji.

Modric continued his passionate outburst by suggesting that the result had damaged the nation's standing in world football. "You can lose because, right now, they are better. But losing like this and ruining the reputation we have gained over the years is unacceptable. I feel very ashamed," he added.