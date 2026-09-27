'Privilege to watch him play!' – Why Slaven Bilic claims Luka Modric is in a world of his own

Croatia captain Luka Modric produced a starring display to lead his country to a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their UEFA Nations League opener in Prague. Fourteen years after concluding his first stint in charge, returning head coach Slaven Bilic celebrated a successful return to the dugout thanks to Modric's brilliant goal and Marco Pasalic's second-half finish.

The evergreen midfielder set the tone for the performance, orchestrating play from midfield and breaking the deadlock.

The victory capped a memorable night for Bilic as Croatia secured three vital away points.