Luis Suarez reveals plans for Barcelona return as he reveals he has 'confirmed' plan with his family
Suarez currently playing with his former Barca teammate
During his tenure at Barca, which spanned six seasons, Suarez shared the dressing room with numerous top players like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and of course, the Argentine sensation Lionel Messi. After leaving Barcelona, he found himself representing Atletico Madrid, Internacional and Gremio, before shifting base to the USA for the start of a new chapter. There, in Miami, he was signed by David Beckham's co-owned outfit Inter Miami, and shared the pitch with former Barca teammates, out of which only Messi has continued to feature in the sport. Suarez has been an influential figure alongside Messi not only in the Major League Soccer, but also in the Leagues Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, securing 14 goals and 15 assists across 40 appearances. With the MLS season approaching the business end, and Inter Miami confirming their spot in the conference semi-finals, Suarez might be seeking a new adventure at the end of the campaign before he calls it a day.
Suarez hints at possible Barca comeback
In an interaction with Sport, Suarez stated: "Yes, I am always keeping up with Barcelona – the children too, because you don’t stop being a fan. You don’t stop having admiration for the club, you have affection for the club and you still have contact with people from the club. We still have a house there. Our planned idea is to return to Barcelona for everything that results for us. We have confirmed it because of everything it gave us and because we always feel at home there."
Suarez, during his tenure at Barcelona, scored 195 goals and registered 113 assists across 283 games. Moreover, throughout his entire career, he has played 857 matches and recorded 515 goals and 278 assists, an immense figure that makes him a revolutionary football icon not only in Uruguay but across the planet. He has also retired from international football after scoring 69 goals in 143 matches for Uruguay.
Suarez speaks about his relationship with Lionel Messi
While Suarez and Messi, along with Neymar, have rocked the pitch on numerous occasions, winning major matches and accolades, the Uruguayan also shares a special off-the-pitch bond with the 2022 World Cup winner.
He said: "As the years went by, we got to know each other on the pitch. And over the years we also know each other a lot abroad. We each know when one is in a good mood, when the other is in a bad mood. Everyone knows when internal conversations are shared or when one does not feel like talking. We know each other well, and the truth is that children also spend many hours a day here in football. The truth is that it is a beautiful stage that we are living, enjoying… We look at each other sometimes and we start to think that we are fulfilling what we had talked about at that time at Barcelona. To be able to enjoy our last stage as football players together."
The 38-year-old also expressed his views on how Messi has been helping in the transformation of Inter Miami. “On the pitch he is something unique, something unrepeatable and he continues to do incredible things. He still has that obsession of wanting to continue winning like we all have. But of course, you see him, that spirit he has. There are times when the team wins but he wanted one of his teammates to score and if he didn’t score, Leo gets angry because that player didn’t score. If he sets the objectives, he achieves them and that rubs off on all of us," he highlighted.
Semi-finals ahead of Suarez and Inter Miami
Last season, Inter Miami managed to secure the Supporters' Shield, and this time out, they have a great opportunity to lift their maiden MLS title. On November 23, they will face Cincinnati in the semi-finals, and a win in that fixture will take them a step closer to the coveted accolade.
