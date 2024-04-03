Inter Miami Lionel Messi Luis Suarez 2024Getty Images
James Hunsley

Luis Suarez insists Inter Miami can 'win games without' Lionel Messi as Tata Martino admits he won't take any 'risks' with star forward ahead of Monterrey showdown

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFLuis SuarezInter Miami CF vs MonterreyCONCACAF Champions CupGerardo Martino

Luis Suarez and Tata Martino have spoken about the prospect being without Lionel Messi as Inter Miami prepare to take on CF Monterrey on Wednesday.

  • Miami face Monterrey in CCC clash
  • Messi not going to be put at 'risk'
  • Suarez insists Herons can 'win without him'

