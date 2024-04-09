Luis Figo exclusive: Real Madrid legend on 'amazing' Jude Bellingham, almost joining Liverpool & his UEFA Champions League memories as he goes undercover in Spanish capital

The football icon goes undercover in the city he calls home as he chats to GOAL about his career, future Real Madrid stars and snubbing Liverpool

Luis Figo is one of the most recognisable players on the planet, but especially in Madrid.

The Portuguese star kickstarted the so-called 'Galacticos' era in the Spanish capital with a transfer so controversial it made waves around the football world. He may have started out a Barcelona great but these days he is a certified Real Madrid legend. Indeed, it's that sort of status that makes navigating the city all the more challenging.

GOAL are in Madrid to speak to the iconic midfielder, and before we've even met, we spot his face on a giant billboard above the Plaza de Colon. Figo is one of the most recognisable Galacticos of his time, meaning he usually can't go anywhere in the city without being mobbed. But there is one way to bypass that problem.

Donning a cap and fake moustache, Figo has teamed up with Expedia Live to roam Madrid with some anonymity ahead of a huge UEFA Champions League night. That feat wasn’t so easy for him when he was a player, as despite travelling frequently he rarely got the time to explore beyond a city’s airport or the team’s stadium. When we sit down with the footballing great in the back of a taxi, he has already spent several hours seeing the city from a rare point of view – that of a fan.

From travel tips to UEFA Champions League memories, Jude Bellingham to Kylian Mbappe, Figo chats to GOAL in an exclusive interview.