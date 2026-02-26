AFP
Luis Enrique issues warning to Chelsea and Barcelona as PSG boss insists Champions League holders are ready for any team
No escape from the giants
The Ligue 1 giants are waiting to discover their fate in Friday's draw, where they are guaranteed to face a heavyweight clash against either the Blues or the Blaugrana. However, the Spanish coach was quick to shift the pressure onto his continental peers, suggesting that the fear factor associated with the Parisian club remains fully intact. While some critics have questioned their collective level compared to last season's title-winning campaign, the former Spain boss believes his squad still possesses an aura that intimidates the rest of the Champions League field.
"A very, very difficult team to play against"
When questioned by Canal+ about whether his side still possessed the same collective strength that saw them crowned kings of Europe in 2024–25, Enrique offered a defiant response. He invited the media to ask his rivals for their honest assessment of the challenge PSG provides. "You have to ask that question to our opponents. You will see what they answer. That it’s difficult? No! That it’s very, very difficult to play against us," he stated, before adding with a grin: "Make sure you ask them that."
The manager's confidence stems from a belief that the Parisian powerhouse remains a tactical nightmare for opposing coaches. Despite the mixed performance against Monaco, where individual errors allowed the visitors to stay in the contest, Enrique is banking on his team's big-match experience. Last season, the likes of Ousmane Dembele and his team-mates navigated a treacherous path through the knockout stages, eliminating English giants Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to continental glory.
Ready for any continental challenge
Luis Enrique further reinforced his bullish stance, making it clear that the identity of their next opponent is irrelevant to their trophy ambitions. "We are ready to play any team, we are ready to play in any competition. And what we are trying to do is always the same," he told reporters. The Spaniard is adamant that the capital club will not change their philosophy or lower their expectations, regardless of the hurdles placed in their path during the final months of the season.
The PSG boss also touched upon the physical toll this unique season has taken on all major European clubs, suggesting that squad depth will be the deciding factor in the rounds to come. "It is a particular season because all the teams have had many injuries. For us it is very clear, and it is not an excuse, but it is important to have all the players available," Enrique explained. He knows that having a fully fit squad will be essential if they are to successfully defend their crown against the elite of the Premier League and La Liga.
Maintaining the championship mentality
With the knockout bracket set to be finalised in Switzerland, the tension is rising, but Enrique's focus remains on the long-term objective. He acknowledged that while winning consecutive titles is a monumental task, his group has the psychological strength required. "There are three months of competition left and we have the same mentality. It is to try to win the competitions we play in. It is always a very difficult objective," the 54-year-old concluded as he looked ahead to the spring.
While the draw could throw up a romantic reunion with his former club Barcelona or a high-stakes meeting with Chelsea, Enrique’s primary concern is ensuring his stars find their peak rhythm at exactly the right moment. The draw at the UEFA headquarters will determine the path, but in the eyes of the PSG manager, it is the rest of Europe that should be worried about the current holders. The road to the final is long, but the Parisians have no intention of surrendering their status as the most feared side on the continent.
