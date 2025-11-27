AFP
Luis Enrique hails PSG's 'sensational' 18-year-old after 'fearless' Champions League debut in win against Tottenham
Ndjantou earns stunning praise after Champions League debut
The French starlet Ndjantou’s first-ever Champions League start became one of the major storylines of PSG’s thrilling 5-3 victory over Tottenham. At just 18 years old, the academy forward was a surprise starter in Luis Enrique’s line-up, chosen ahead of Goncalo Ramos with Ousmane Dembele only fit enough for the bench. Despite not scoring, Ndjantou made a strong impact by providing the assist for Vitinha’s rocket just before half-time and consistently stretching the Spurs backline.
Boss Enrique described him as nothing short of extraordinary after the match, praising his courage and versatility. While, PSG’s captain Marquinhos echoed the sentiment, highlighting the youngster’s composure on such a massive stage. In a match filled with high-tempo exchanges and standout individual performances, Ndjantou managed to stand out as PSG’s latest academy revelation, strengthening the club’s emphasis on developing homegrown talent.
Enrique and Marquinhos impressed by teenager
Coach Enrique did not hold back when assessing Ndjantou’s performance, using some of the strongest praise he has given a young player since arriving in Paris. Speaking post-match, he said: "To be honest, I think he was sensational! Because he has the ability to control the ball, to play as a number 9. And at the same time, he can provide continuity. He has a lot of mobility, he played everywhere, he showed his personality, and I'm very happy.
"He was a real signing, he is a real signing, and we don't need to go into the transfer window to sign a player like Quentin Ndjantou. I'm very happy. He can play anywhere, and I like this fearless way of playing football. Sensational, and he's a great signing. We're ahead of the other teams because we've already signed our first player."
The praise was not limited to the coach, and captain Marquinhos, who has witnessed several generations of PSG academy graduates arrive into the first team, emphasised how rare such maturity is at this level: "He played a very good match. He did what the coach wanted. He tried to find the open spaces between the lines… He played a very good match for a kid who's starting the season with us and who hasn't played many games with us yet."
The PSG captain highlighted not only Ndjantou’s technical showing, but also the importance of PSG’s academy producing first-team-ready talent, adding: "He made his debut in a Champions League match and showed a lot of character. I'm really proud that our youth academy is starting to produce results like this. I think he's an extraordinary player, and we'll be there to support him so he can develop at his own pace. He's still young, and he needs to know that a lot of things are going to happen in his life."
A bold tactical gamble that paid off for PSG
Enrique’s decision to start Ndjantou was bold, especially in a fixture of such intensity. The Spanish coach bypassed seasoned attackers like Ramos, and Ballon D'Or holder Dembele, Lee Kang-in and even fellow academy prospects Senny Mayulu, who scored in the Champions League final, and Ibrahim Mbaye to hand the false-nine role to the 18-year-old. His reasoning seemed rooted in exploiting Ndjantou’s pace, mobility and ability to attack spaces behind Tottenham’s explosive defensive line, especially against the athletic Micky van de Ven.
Ndjantou justified that trust and roamed between the lines, linked play cleanly, attacked every gap in the defence, and contributed directly to two key moments, the assist for Vitinha and the corner sequence leading to Pacho’s goal.
Future opportunities and squad rotation
PSG’s packed schedule and Enrique’s emphasis on rotation mean that Ndjantou is likely to receive more opportunities in the coming weeks. The coach has already indicated that trust in young players is central to his game model, and performances like this only accelerate Ndjantou’s rise.
With Dembele returning from injury, Ramos competing for minutes, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola in strong form, the fight for attacking places will intensify. But Enrique’s post-match words, especially describing Ndjantou as “a real signing” - suggest he is now firmly in the manager’s plans.
PSG’s next fixtures in Ligue 1 and Europe will test squad depth, making Ndjantou’s versatility crucial as the club aims to avoid injuries during a long campaign.
