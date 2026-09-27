Defiant Luis de la Fuente insists Spain 'controlled' superpower England in dramatic Wembley win

De la Fuente was in a defiant mood following his side's narrow victory in London, suggesting that the final scoreline perhaps flattered the hosts. The visitors got off to a dream start when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal found the back of the net after just two minutes, but the match quickly shifted momentum as Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane struck in quick succession to give England a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval. Despite the setback, De la Fuente was adamant that his team dictated the flow of the game for the vast majority of the evening.

"I think the game was under control most of the time, apart from the six or seven minutes where we got disconnected and they punished us," the Spain boss told reporters. "We had to pay more attention to cover the spaces against a rival against England and a superpower with their talent -- but I think we had the game under control. This generation is exceptional and they are still hungry, and still want to keep playing. Numbers are objective indicators of what we see -- but we still want to improve and grow."