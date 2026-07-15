AFP
Luis de la Fuente delivers updates on Lamine Yamal & Pedro Porro after double injury scare for Spain in World Cup semi-final victory vs France
Positive news for Yamal
De la Fuente has reassured fans that Yamal did not sustain a serious injury during the 2-0 World Cup semi-final victory over France on Tuesday. Despite the Barcelona youngster being seen limping at various stages of the encounter, the head coach insisted that early reports from the medical staff are encouraging as La Roja prepare for Sunday's final.
While Yamal appears to have escaped unscathed, Tottenham's Porro is currently being monitored for a muscle strain after he was replaced by Marcos Llorente in the 85th minute of the match. "Lamine doesn't have anything that I know of. I've spoken with the doctors now. Pedro Porro seems to have overuse injuries, but we'll see tomorrow," De la Fuente confirmed during his post-match press conference.
- AFP
De la Fuente 'surprised' by Spain dominance
Reflecting on the performance that secured Spain's ticket to the World Cup final, De la Fuente expressed immense pride in the tactical and physical development of his squad. He emphasised that the victory over the 2018 world champions was not down to luck, but rather a reflection of the deep-rooted talent within the Spanish footballing system and the work ethic of his current group of players.
He said: "I'm surprised by what this team is capable of, and the room for improvement is endless. This isn't by chance: it's talent, hard work, sacrifice, perseverance, and we knew we had to keep improving little by little throughout the tournament. We would have liked to win the first match, because we would have broken another record, but we're in fantastic form, both in terms of our football and our physical condition."
Looking ahead to the final
The Spain boss did not hold back in his admiration for his players, claiming his squad has reached the pinnacle of international football. However, De la Fuente remains focused on the process of winning, rather than the rhetoric surrounding the match, noting that the final objective remains the most difficult hurdle to clear.
"For me, Spanish footballers are the best at understanding the game in the world, and that's an achievement of Spanish coaches and clubs. We're happy, but we're not satisfied with this," De la Fuente affirmed.
"What's coming is more difficult, and we're eager to play the final. But the final is meant to be played; I'm not one for literary phrases. How could you not be happy to play in a final! Whether you win it or not... there's an opponent. I greatly value the journey, and that's what makes us very strong and allows us to appreciate what we achieve."
- AFP
Royal recognition for La Roja
The significance of the achievement was underscored by a phone call from King Felipe VI, who reached out to congratulate the team on their success. Spain will face either England or Argentina in the final hoping to repeat their 2010 achievement.
De la Fuente added: "It is a great honor that our king calls us , cares about us, and constantly encourages us. To be the architects of the joy of a country so devoted in the streets, with a generation that has a commendable attitude. Let's enjoy it, the hardest step is still to come, we have to improve and that's what we're working on."
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