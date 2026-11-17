Goodwin's call-up comes amid a lack of real depth at centre forward, though Wiegman has recalled Aggie Beever-Jones to the squad after she missed out last time. The Chelsea star was coming back from an injury then but has played more in recent weeks and ended her 13-month Women's Super League goal drought with a strike against Charlton at the start of the month.

Poppy Pattinson is also recalled for the first time since March, with Niamh Charles absent after missing Man City's last two games, while Grace Clinton and Ella Toone are both in the squad after missing out on the initial one last month, though both were later called up amid injuries. Their inclusions come amid Lucia Kendall, who was unavailable for Aston Villa at the weekend, missing out in midfield.

That area of the pitch is also bolstered by the continued presence of Erica Parkinson and Lexi Potter, the two rising young talents who both debuted during the two-legged tie with Greece in the last camp.

Lauren James is another notable absentee, after she picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month.