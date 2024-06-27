Lucy Bronze Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Lucy Bronze is a free agent! Lionesses star set for big summer move as trophy-laden Barcelona spell comes to an end

Lucy BronzeBarcelonaChampions LeagueLiga FEnglandWomen's football

Lionesses star Lucy Bronze will leave Barcelona this summer despite being offered a contract to remain with the European champions.

  • Bronze to leave Barcelona this week
  • Defender's exit comes despite a renewal offer
  • Interest in Lioness rumoured in England & U.S.
