Lucy Bronze is a free agent! Lionesses star set for big summer move as trophy-laden Barcelona spell comes to an end

Getty ImagesAmeé RuszkaiLucy Bronze is a free agent! Lionesses star set for big summer move as trophy-laden Barcelona spell comes to an endLucy BronzeBarcelonaChampions LeagueLiga FEnglandWomen's footballLionesses star Lucy Bronze will leave Barcelona this summer despite being offered a contract to remain with the European champions.