Boss blast! Honest Spalletti warns below-par Juve to raise game despite stoppage-time win

Despite watching Randal Kolo Muani score a 92nd-minute winner to beat Celta Vigo 2-1, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti offered an honest assessment of his team's display. The Italian tactician felt the Bianconeri played below their potential in Galicia.

Nick Woltemade had earlier erased Hugo Alvarez's first-half opener before Kolo Muani snatched victory in stoppage time.

However, Spalletti insisted that the result covered up significant tactical and technical shortcomings.