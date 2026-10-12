LaPresse
'They are good at wasting time!' – Luciano Spalletti reveals truth behind fiery full-time red card
Spalletti sees red in dramatic post-match touchline clash
Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti received a straight red card immediately after the full-time whistle of his side's 1-1 Serie A draw against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. Tensions boiled over on the touchline when Spalletti approached Cagliari manager Fabio Pisacane during the customary post-match handshake.
Refinement of the exchange led referee Matteo Marcenaro to send off both managers, resulting in automatic one-match touchline suspensions.
Spalletti expressed shock at the referee's decision, insisting the incident was blown out of proportion.
- NurPhoto
Manager explains reason behind Pisacane exchange
Speaking to DAZN Italia after the match, Spalletti clarified what triggered the touchline argument. "Nothing happened. I told him they play good football and are good at wasting time, he said what do you mean wasting time, and they kicked us both out," Spalletti stated.
"It was nothing major, all pretty normal."
The Bianconeri boss also addressed half-time tunnel friction with defender Yerry Mina, adding sarcastically: "It is exactly what happened last season, he leads us around with the behaviour of a strong player."
Defending tactical choices despite frustrating draw
Despite commanding 70 per cent possession and firing 21 shots on goal, Juventus trailed to Daniel Maldini's early strike before Randal Kolo Muani headed an 81st-minute equaliser. Spalletti defended his decision to start Nico Gonzalez in support of Kolo Muani prior to introducing Nick Woltemade.
"In the first half, I moved McKennie to the left and put Nico Gonzalez into the centre," Spalletti explained.
"Kolo Muani was the centre-forward with Nico Gonzalez in support. If Kolo is allowed to move around the way he did today, he becomes harder to mark."
- LaPresse
Focus turns to Lazio clash amid touchline ban
With a one-match suspension looming, Spalletti will miss Juventus' upcoming home fixture against Lazio next Sunday. The 67-year-old manager urged his squad to maintain their performance levels to turn dominant possession into victories.
"I am looking at the fact I am nearly 70 years old and want to end my career on a strong note," Spalletti concluded.
"If they always play like this, I am convinced we will win many more games."
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