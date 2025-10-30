Lucia Kendall: Who is the latest Lioness who wowed England & Sarina Wiegman on debut?

A talented cricketer in her youth as well as a promising footballer, Kendall joined Southampton at the age of 11 and would make her first-team debut five years later, starting a journey that would see her become a key player for the Saints during their rise up the leagues. The midfielder scored in the victory over Portsmouth which secured the National League title, bagged a brace a week later in the National League Cup final as Southampton sealed a double and was a stand-out performer in the play-off win over Wolves the following month, as the club achieved promotion to the second-tier at the end of a monumental 2021-22 season.

Kendall took to that new challenge like a duck to water. Her performance level went up a notch in the Women's Championship, now rebranded as WSL 2, and Aston Villa took real notice, snapping the young midfielder up on a free transfer upon the expiry of her Southampton contract back in the summer. Having been trusted consistently on the south coast, Natalia Arroyo, her new head coach, has continued to rely on her in the Midlands, too, with Kendall starting all of Villa's last four games before the international break.

"I'm really grateful for the level of trust that she's shown in me," the 21-year-old said of Arroyo last week. “I'm a young player in the team and so even the first start that I was given at the Emirates Stadium, not every manager would throw you in the deep end like that. But I was really grateful for that opportunity and to be able to show what I can do and I feel that trust from her.

"Being at Southampton for so long, I've played regular senior football from when I was 16, and I think that's given me a really good step. The consistent trust that they've shown in me as a player and belief, and to be able to make that next step, I felt like I was ready for it."