Man Utd advised to bring in Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidic alongside Michael Carrick - mimicking Mikel Arteta’s appointment of Gabriel Heinze at Arsenal

As United move toward appointing Carrick on a full-time basis - fresh off leading the club back to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023–24 season - former Red Devils striker Saha has suggested a blueprint for success inspired by their rivals. Saha believes that while Carrick brings stability, he could benefit from a coaching setup similar to the one Arteta has cultivated at Arsenal, specifically referencing the impact of bringing in characters like Gabriel Heinze to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Compare.Bet, Saha expressed that the current interim boss needs a specific type of support to thrive.

"Who could challenge Michael sometimes? Not challenging in a bad way, but just by giving different kinds of ideas," Saha said. "A bit of a combination like you can see Gabriel Heinze has done with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. You sometimes need a kind of representation of a different kind of diplomacy, I would say. I would think about Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra or Nemanja Vidic."