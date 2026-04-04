Among the candidates for the national team manager’s role following Gattuso’s departure is Roberto Mancini, for whom this would mark a return to the Azzurri after his spell from 2018 to 2023, during which the 2021 European Championship victory remains an unforgettable highlight. That coaching staff included his friend Attilio Lombardo, then assistant manager and now Sampdoria’s head coach, having previously served as Evani’s assistant from April to June, securing survival via the play-offs, before joining Gregucci’s staff at Sampdoria last November and taking charge of the team a month ago.
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Lombardo: "Mancini would like to return to Italy"
LOMBARDO'S WORDS
Lombardo spoke about Mancini’s possible return to the Italy bench during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Empoli: “No one expected us to miss out on the World Cup for the third time in a row; I’m very sorry about that. I believe that the current state of Italian football is holding others back; we have far too few talented young players who are regulars in Serie A and Serie B. I hope Mancini can return to the national team, because I believe he has a debt to repay: I know he’d like to return to the Azzurri, just as he’d like to return to Sampdoria.”