Liverpool want £80m Premier League midfielder with Alexis Mac Allister's Anfield future uncertain

Liverpool are the latest heavyweight club showing significant interest in Wharton, according to talkSPORT, as the race for the England international intensifies. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Selhurst Park, and the Eagles are now expected to demand at least £80 million for their prized asset.

Arne Slot’s side are actively exploring midfield reinforcements, particularly with the future of several current squad members up in the air. While Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have established themselves as fixtures in the starting XI, sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are reportedly keen to further upgrade the technical quality available to the Dutch manager.