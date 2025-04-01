Liverpool urged to sign 'statement footballer' Harry Kane to replace Mohamed Salah this summer - but Joe Cole also refuses to rule out 'naughty' transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea for Bayern Munich striker
Former Liverpool star Joe Cole has urged the Reds to sign England captain Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, if Mohamed Salah leaves in the summer.
- Liverpool uncertain about Salah's future
- Cole urges Liverpool to replace him with Kane
- Believes Chelsea or Arsenal could also swoop