Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'He's gone' - Liverpool told they have 'no chance' of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold as right-back can't say no 'once Real Madrid come knocking'

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLiga

Liverpool have been told that they have "no chance" of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid are considered frontrunners for his services.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Alexander-Arnold has less than a year left at Liverpool
  • Real Madrid are chasing the right-back
  • England star could join Bellingham in Spain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below