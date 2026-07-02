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Liverpool shake-up continues with sporting director set to join Saudi Pro League giants
Hughes set for Riyadh revolution
Hughes is expected to follow his former colleague Francis to Al-Hilal. While Hughes remains under contract with the Premier League side until June 2027, The Athletic report suggests that a move to the Middle East is now the likely outcome following a period of sustained interest. The Saudi giants are willing to offer a lucrative package to tempt the executive away from Merseyside after only a relatively short tenure at the club.
According to the report, Al-Hilal have been operating on the basis that Hughes will eventually join their project in Riyadh. The sporting director was identified as a primary target earlier this spring, and while he has not yet officially signed a contract with the Saudi club, the wheels are firmly in motion for a departure. This would effectively make the current summer window his final act at Anfield, allowing for a managed period of transition as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) begins the search for a successor to lead their football operations.
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Supporting the Iraola era
Despite the report, Hughes remains fully committed to his duties at Liverpool for the time being. The sporting director is currently spearheading the club’s summer recruitment drive to support new head coach Andoni Iraola. The former Bournemouth boss was a specific choice for Hughes, who previously worked with the coach at the Vitality Stadium and believes his philosophy is the perfect fit for the post-Arne Slot era.
Iraola faces a massive task at Anfield after a season where Liverpool looked mentally and physically frail for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign. Hughes is tasked with ensuring the coach has the tools to succeed, overseeing a strategy focused on restoring the intensity that defined the club's recent successes. This summer window is viewed as his final major contribution to the Premier League giants before handing over the reins to a successor.
The Al-Hilal blueprint
Al-Hilal are looking to recreate the synergy that proved successful on the English south coast. Francis and Hughes were teammates at Bournemouth before transitioning into management roles together. Now, Francis is already leading Al-Hilal’s transfer activity and the club is operating on the basis of Hughes arriving to complete the management structure in due course.
The Saudi club, managed by former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, boasts a star-studded roster including the likes of Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Managed now by the Kingdom Holding Company following a 70 per cent stake sale by the PIF, Al-Hilal are aggressively pursuing top-tier European executive talent to mirror their ambition on the pitch. The valuation of the club at approximately £276million ($373m) highlights the scale of the operation Hughes is set to join.
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Legacy and transition at Anfield
Hughes’ tenure at Liverpool, though relatively brief, has been defined by high-stakes decision-making. Working alongside Michael Edwards, he was instrumental in the appointment of Arne Slot and managed a significant £449million spending spree in the 2025 summer window. However, with the club currently undergoing a leadership refresh following Slot’s exit, FSG are already planning for a period of transition.
The contractual situation means this summer represents a natural closing chapter for Hughes. By remaining through the window, he ensures stability for Iraola before moving to the Saudi Pro League. For Liverpool, the search will soon begin for a new sporting director who can continue the work of rebuilding a squad that struggled to impress in domestic and European competitions last season.