Liverpool 'should have won' against PSG but Arne Slot left in awe of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele

Following the final whistle, the Liverpool head coach expressed a mix of pride in his side's intensity and frustration at the final scoreline. He noted that while the team had been fortunate to only lose 2-0 in the reverse fixture, the second leg was a story of wasted dominance.

Reflecting on the performance and the impact of PSG's star man, Slot told TNT Sports: "We got much more than we deserved last week, by only losing 2-0, but today we got much less than we deserved. In my opinion we should have won, but it's also the quality of them that they don't concede with all the chances we had, and the finishes of Ousmane Dembele, who showed why he won the Ballon d'Or."

Regarding the intensity of his team, he added: "It was incredible. Even after we went 1-0 down. If you look at the xG, we should have scored two, let alone one, and that's happened too many times this season." Pressed on whether Champions League qualification for next term remains the absolute minimum requirement, Slot replied: "Of course and that's why we go for now."