Could Liverpool still sell Mohamed Salah? Ex-Reds star explains why transfer is possible despite new contract being signed
Salah record: Total goals for Liverpool
With that in mind, a transfer agreement in upcoming windows cannot be ruled out. Reigning Premier League champions will be hoping to see their four-time Golden Boot winner - who has netted 250 goals for the club - rediscover his spark during the 2025-26 campaign.
If that proves to be the case, then there will be no need to consider a parting of ways. Big-spending teams in the Middle East could, however, test the Reds’ resolve, while Salah may decide that he does want to take on a new challenge after all - with there still plenty of football left in him at 33 years of age.
Salah transfer: Could Liverpool sanction a sale?
When former Liverpool goalkeeper James - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of football betting online - was asked if Salah could be sold, the ex-England international said: “Liverpool didn't have to sign Mo Salah and Mo Salah didn't have to sign for Liverpool. I mean, in the end, the deal that he signed would have been right for both parties. And I think if there came a time, and I know Liverpool aren't unique in this, but most of the reasoning behind signing players will be the numbers they're producing.
“So you could envisage a situation where Mo's numbers aren't what Liverpool need. And if there were a potential suitor somewhere else, then I'm sure with conversation, because Mo does have a say in it, that Liverpool would be willing to let him go.
“Under contract, I don't think I could see a situation where Mo's going to hang around just to get paid. I think there would be a situation where, through conversation because I know the dialogue with Liverpool is always really good, that the two parties would sit down and discuss the future.
“However, if Mo starts doing what Liverpool would like him to do and Mo I'm sure would like to do and starts scoring loads of goals, then their hand could be forced by a potential suitor, because whatever club is interested, Saudi logically as they're the ones with the money, they may make an offer that Liverpool can't refuse.
“I also think that Liverpool will have someone already lined up to replace Mo Salah. As I stand here looking at my signed Diogo Jota shirt, we now know with clarity the inevitable nature of life. I think Liverpool, more so than anyone currently, will be looking at that Diogo situation and saying, we have to have it. And that would just be, from a human level, logical, and from a business level, even more logical to have some kind of risk management with regards to replacing players.”
Years left: Salah in same category as Ronaldo & Messi
James added on Salah still looking to the future, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi showing what can be achieved in the longevity stakes: “Mo’s only 33. Cristiano Ronaldo, I know he's playing in Saudi, he's only been doing it for a few years, but the guy is 40, he's still scoring at international level.
“Mo, it has been well-versed about how fit he is. People keep talking about losing pace, but I don't think he has from the numbers, that I’m told are the same as they were before. The one thing I would say is probably the defenders he's playing against are getting quicker. So it's not Mo, it's just the opposition. But at 33 years old, it's true that the guy's got another contract in him, easily.”
Decade at Anfield: Salah could reach 10 years of service
Those terms are unlikely to come at Anfield, as Salah looks to complete a decade of loyal service on Merseyside by remaining in his current surroundings through to 2027, but there is no indication that he will be stopping any time soon and his asking price would remain high if Liverpool were to look at cashing in at some point across the next couple of transfer markets.
