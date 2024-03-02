Liverpool player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Darwin Nunez that is sensational! Uruguayan comes up clutch in 99th minute to keep Reds in charge of Premier League title race

'Captain Chaos' came off the bench to fire his team to a vital 1-0 win that will keep them at the top of the Premier League table

Darwin Nunez ensured Liverpool stayed on course to claim Premier League title glory as the substitute popped up with the winning goal in the dying seconds of a frustrating match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

With Manchester City just a point behind them, and Arsenal one more adrift, heading into the game, the pressure was on the Carabao Cup winners to seal the win and shift the focus back onto their rivals, who play on Sunday and Monday respectively. However, the Merseyside giants came up against a stubborn Forest side and were lost for solutions until the Uruguayan forward got onto the end of an Alexis Mac Allister cross and headed in.

Despite having as many as 22 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, the visitors managed just one on target before Nunez nicked it at the end for a team sorely feeling the absence of star forward Mohamed Salah.

After a disappointing first half, the visitors came out looking more determined after the break and saw Andy Robertson shoot wide before Mac Allister had a blistering effort blocked. The Reds kept pushing forward but with Cody Gakpo being suffocated out of the game and Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott also seeing efforts blocked, it felt like the league leaders were up against a brick wall.

Jurgen Klopp introduced Nunez for the final 30 minutes to provide a new threat, and, in typical fashion for the Uruguayan, he missed a few chances initially before saving the Reds in the ninth of the eight minutes of stoppage time that had been added, sealing the dramatic 1-0 win.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the City Ground...