City ruthlessly exploited the numerical advantage, scoring three quickfire goals in just 13 minutes through Erling Haaland, substitute Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki. The promising performance from the hosts turned into a defensive nightmare that exposed the team's fragility in transitional moments. Here are the Liverpool player ratings:
Liverpool player ratings vs Man City: Wirtz flops and Frimpong humiliated as Gravenberch madness triggers 3-0 defeat
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Goalkeeper & Defence
Alisson Becker (5/10):
Left completely exposed by a crumbling defensive line in the second half. He was barely tested in the first 45 minutes and ended up conceding three goals from just four shots on target, though he could do little about the clinical finishes.
Ronald Araujo (4.5/10):
Picked up an unnecessary early yellow card for dissent in the 8th minute, which limited his tactical aggression. Had a decent first half before being substituted in the 75th minute for Frimpong.
Jules Jacquet (5/10):
Handed a start in central defence and engaged in some solid physical duels during the first half. However, he struggled alongside the rest of the defensive unit once reduced to ten men, as huge spaces opened up in the central channels before he was replaced in the 88th minute.
Virgil van Dijk (5.5/10):
Led the backline excellently early on and aggressively stepped into midfield to disrupt City's rhythm. The defensive burden became impossible after the red card, and he picked up a booking out of pure frustration in stoppage time (90+1').
Milos Kerkez (6.5/10):
Delivered excellent defensive coverage, highlighted by a brilliant, crucial intervention to deny Antoine Semenyo a clear goalscoring chance in the 50th minute. Showed clear and justified frustration at Wirtz's poor decision-making and failure to pass him the ball during attacking transitions.
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Midfield
Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):
A highly complex rating. He was undeniably Liverpool's best player and the engine of the team for over 60 minutes, delivering a performance Jamie Carragher likened to Patrick Vieira. However, his naivety in picking up a second yellow card in the 62nd minute was the catastrophic turning point that entirely destroyed his team's hard work.
Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):
Battled physically and technically to match City's midfield. Desperately unlucky for the opening goal, as Doku's blocked shot deflected off him perfectly into Haaland's path. Collapsed physically as the numerical disadvantage took its toll.
Florian Wirtz (3.5/10):
A deeply disappointing and sloppy performance. Consistently lost possession, executed set-pieces poorly (often hitting the first man), and visibly frustrated his teammates. Rightfully substituted immediately after City's opening goal in the 66th minute.
Víctor Muñoz (4/10):
Got into some promising attacking areas and had a couple of efforts on goal, but became a massive defensive liability in the second half. He was chopped inside and beaten far too easily by Doku for City's stunning second goal.
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Attack
Bradley Barcola (5/10):
Provided decent defensive tracking in the first half but lacked a decisive touch and ignored teammates on counter-attacks. Improved slightly early in the second half, creating a good chance for Koumas, before fading out and being subbed off in the 88th minute.
Lewis Koumas (6/10):
On his first Premier League start, he worked tirelessly and unsettled Rúben Dias and Marc Guéhi with his relentless pressing. Stung Donnarumma's palms with a fierce strike before being substituted in the 75th minute for Ngumoha.
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Substitutes & Manager
Trey Nyoni (4.5/10):
Replaced Wirtz (66') in an impossible situation and struggled to cope with City's absolute dominance of the ball.
Jeremie Frimpong (3/10):
Brought on in the 75th minute but looked completely lost. Was utterly humiliated by Rayan Cherki, who dropped him to the floor with wonderful footwork before scoring the third goal.
Rio Ngumoha (5/10):
Came on for Koumas (75') but could not make any meaningful impact on a game already lost.
Joe Gomez & Federico Chiesa (N/A):
Introduced in the 88th minute when the match was already over as a contest.
Andoni Iraola (5/10):
His game plan worked perfectly for an hour, choking City and creating transitions. However, he paid the price for his team's shocking mental collapse following the red card, as his players failed to hold out for even three minutes before conceding the opener.
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